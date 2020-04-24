Latest
191115-N-IW125-1033 PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 14, 2019) Capt. Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), addresses the crew during an all-hands call on the ship's flight deck. Theodore Roosevelt is conducting routine operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh)
Navy Recommends Reinstating Captain Who Warned About COVID, But Decision Is Esper's
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 27: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to the media and members of the National Guard at the Javits Convention Center which is being turned into a hospital to help fight coronavirus cases on March 27, 2020 in New York City. across the country schools, businesses and places of work have either been shut down or are restricting hours of operation as health officials try to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
Cuomo Swings At McConnell Again: 'Just Give Me My Money Back, Senator'
Feds Bring First COVID DPA Case Against Long Island Shoe Salesman

Another Antibodies Data Point

By
|
April 24, 2020 3:44 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Today researchers at the University of Miami released the preliminary results of serology (antibodies) testing in Miami-Dad County. They estimate that 6% of the population – or 165,000 residents – have been exposed to the disease. According to this write-up: “The researchers say they are 95% certain that the true amount of infection lies between 4.4% and 7.9% of the population, with 6% representing the best estimate.” The methodology for the sample appears to have been more robust than that applied in the Stanford group’s studies in California. Researchers say they used data from electrical utility Florida Power and Light to generate phone numbers in targeted demographic areas who were then contacted asked to voluntarily provide samples.

The study’s lead researcher is Erin Kobetz, a University of Miami professor of medicine and public health sciences.

Another notable number. The finding of 165,000 residents is roughly 15x higher than the Miami-Dade’s official number of lab confirmed cases. The study released by New York State yesterday pointed to roughly 12x the number of infections in New York City as the official lab confirmed number.

Given the various uncertainties involved – rates of error in the serology testing, difficulties finding truly random pools, different intensity of testing for the disease in different regions – these are fairly consistent multiples. Indeed, multiples of 10x to 12x are what many epidemiologists and public health experts working on the COVID19 response have predicted.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
