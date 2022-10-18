Latest
Annals of University Governance

October 18, 2022 8:59 a.m.

A member of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents has asked if the university system’s Morris campus has become “too diverse.”

Steve Sviggum, a former GOP Speaker of the House, asked the school’s acting Chancellor Janet Schrunk if the school, which had 58% white enrollment pre-pandemic and 54% now, had become too diverse “from a marketing standpoint.”

Sviggum told Schrunk that he’d gotten letters from friends whose children chose not to go to the Morris campus because they found it “too diverse … they just didn’t feel comfortable there.”

The predominant non-white ethnic group at the campus is Native Americans, who make up roughly a third of the student population. The campus includes buildings that were once part of a Native American boarding school and qualified Native American students attend tuition free.

Black, Hispanic and Asian-American students combined make up roughly 10% of the school’s population.

