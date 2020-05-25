Latest
24 mins ago
Trump And Pence Threaten To Yank RNC Out NC If Guv Doesn’t Allow Full Attendance At Event
2 hours ago
Protesters Hang Beshear In Effigy Outside Governor’s Mansion
2 hours ago
Judge Knocks Down Law Requiring Fine Payment Before Voting In Florida Felons Case

Annals of COVID Hair Salons

By
|
May 25, 2020 8:28 a.m.

“This scenario is well within our capacity of our staff to contact trace and hopefully contain. But, I’m going to be honest with you. We can’t have many more of these,” says Clay Goddard, Springfield-Greene County Health Department director. This comes after two potential spreading incidents in the Springfield, the more noteworthy of which is a hairstylist who worked while sick with COVID and exposed as many as 84 clients. (The other person went to gym and various local stores over about a week.

What’s notable in this case is that while the stylist had presumably not yet tested positive when they were seeing clients, they were sick and apparently significantly symptomatic.

The stylist case may provide some clues about masking. Apparently the stylist and all the person’s clients wore masks during each session.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30