Annals of COVID Hair Salons

“This scenario is well within our capacity of our staff to contact trace and hopefully contain. But, I’m going to be honest with you. We can’t have many more of these,” says Clay Goddard, Springfield-Greene County Health Department director. This comes after two potential spreading incidents in the Springfield, the more noteworthy of which is a hairstylist who worked while sick with COVID and exposed as many as 84 clients. (The other person went to gym and various local stores over about a week.

What’s notable in this case is that while the stylist had presumably not yet tested positive when they were seeing clients, they were sick and apparently significantly symptomatic.

The stylist case may provide some clues about masking. Apparently the stylist and all the person’s clients wore masks during each session.