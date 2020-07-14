Latest
VALHALLA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2020/06/09: Governor Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement and holds media briefing on day 101 of pandemic at New York Medical College. Governor briefed press on state numbers related to COVID-19 and spoke about civil unrest sparked by death of George Floyd in the hands of police. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
32 mins ago
Jake Tapper Calls Out Cuomo For ‘Crowing’ About COVID Success Given High NY Death Toll
1 hour ago
Police: Unmasked Man Stabs Masked 77-Year-Old After Argument At Michigan Store
2 hours ago
GOP Sen. Kennedy Says Opponents Of Reopening Schools ‘Can Kiss My A**’

And For What? #4

By
|
July 14, 2020 9:24 a.m.

From TPM Reader AK …

Several times a week I say out loud, “I wish I was in New Zealand right now..” I want more than anything to experience living in an English speaking country with a competent government, and friendly people that believe in science and don’t hate each other. It’s disheartening that I can’t even flee to Canada right now because the border is closed.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30