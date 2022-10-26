And Another

Latest
October 26, 2022 3:25 p.m.

Another woman has come forward alleging that Herschel Walker pressured her to have an abortion after she became pregnant during a longterm extramarital affair with the former football star. This alleged incident occurred in Texas in the 1990s. The woman, who did not show her face during a virtual press conference today, appeared with her lawyer Glorida Allred.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
