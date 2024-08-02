Latest
Amazing

By
|
August 2, 2024 12:03 p.m.
Even now I never cease to be amazed when we find out years later about some new Trump scandal that despite all the scrum and fury managed to remain secret for all this time. The investigation into the President of Egypt trying to put some cash into Trump’s pockets is yet the latest example. How many stories like this will we only find out about a decade from now, or never?

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
