One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

All Talk Marge

 Member Newsletter
April 22, 2024 1:31 p.m.
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 4: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is seen on the House floor during a vote in which House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., did not receive enough votes to become Speaker of the... UNITED STATES - JANUARY 4: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is seen on the House floor during a vote in which House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., did not receive enough votes to become Speaker of the House on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS

Like David, I’m still not clear that we have a satisfying explanation of just why the last week on Capitol Hill happened. For the moment I’m just glad it happened. Ukraine will now get a major infusion of military aid which should at least stabilize the Ukrainian war effort. But even if we don’t really know why Mike Johnson did what he did, there are some other takeaways worth noting.

Want to keep reading?

Join TPM and get The Backchannel member newsletter along with unlimited access to all TPM articles and member features.

JOIN TPM
Latest In The Backchannel
More From The Ed Blog
I'm already subscribed

Not yet a TPM Member?

I'm already subscribed

One must-read from Josh Marshall delivered weekly to your inbox

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

One must-read from Josh Marshall delivered weekly to your inbox

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: