There appears to be a scam text operation targeting ACTBLUE donors in which the text basically tries impersonate or imitate the kind of text you might get from your credit card company if there’s a suspicious transaction. If you’ve gotten one of these please let us know as soon as you can.
4 hours agoChutkan Unseals Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 Appendices Over Trump Objections
1 day agoJD Vance Finally Admits He Does Not Think Trump Lost The 2020 Election
2 days agoFulton County Judge Derails Georgia Election Board’s Last Minute Plans
2 days agoAbortion Rights Group Sues To Stop DeSantis Admin Pressure Campaign On TV Stations
|October 18, 2024 2:06 p.m.
I wrote a lot earlier in the month about the questions marks surrounding the Republican and Trump ground operations in…
|October 18, 2024 10:56 a.m.
This new piece in The Atlantic captures what the article’s author, Ron Brownstein, portrays as the current air of pessimism,…
|October 18, 2024 10:40 a.m.
A couple weeks ago I spoke with TPM’s developers, Matt Wozniak and Jacob Harris, about everything from the evolution of…