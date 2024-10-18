Latest
4 hours ago
Chutkan Unseals Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 Appendices Over Trump Objections
1 day ago
JD Vance Finally Admits He Does Not Think Trump Lost The 2020 Election
2 days ago
Fulton County Judge Derails Georgia Election Board’s Last Minute Plans
2 days ago
Abortion Rights Group Sues To Stop DeSantis Admin Pressure Campaign On TV Stations

ALERT

By
|
October 18, 2024 2:18 p.m.
There appears to be a scam text operation targeting ACTBLUE donors in which the text basically tries impersonate or imitate the kind of text you might get from your credit card company if there’s a suspicious transaction. If you’ve gotten one of these please let us know as soon as you can.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
