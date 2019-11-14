Latest
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 18: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., make their way to the floor for the last House votes of the week on Friday, October 18, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
24 mins ago
It’s No Accident That Democrats Keep Accusing Trump Of ‘Bribery’
42 mins ago
Several People Injured In Shooting High School Outside Of Los Angeles
1 hour ago
Fox Personalities Mock Amount Of Water Impeachment Witness Drank At Open Hearing

Absolute Must Read

By
|
November 14, 2019 12:31 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

I can’t recommend this article to you strongly enough. If that’s enough to hear, here’s the link. I have wondered, many of you have asked me, just what the rush of activity was to get Vladimir Zelensky to kick off and publicly announce these investigations. After all, during the key events the US election was well over a year away. The answer comes down to the April election in Ukraine. Trump and Rudy had a deal in place or thought they had a deal in place with the crew around the old President Poroshenko. When Zelensky beat him in a landslide it set off a frenzied, sloppy and ultimate futile effort to get Zelensky to honor the deal. Read it.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: