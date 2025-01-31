Latest
Listen To This: Trump’s First Flop

January 31, 2025 1:07 p.m.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh discuss Trump’s embarrassing rollback of his funding freeze and his firing of the inspectors general.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
