A Recommendation

I think that on balance the U.S. is making the correct decisions with respect to the Ukraine War and I disagree with the thrust of the arguments in this piece by Michael Hirsch in Foreign Policy. Russia’s actions are likely a better measure of their intentions than their words. But it’s a close run thing and I recommend the article to you. The gist of the argument is that the U.S. is creating a situation with no obvious end game, no off-ramps. We’re pursuing a policy the end of which is complete defeat for Russia in Ukraine rather than a political settlement. We’re stating explicitly a policy of weakening Russian military power and influence around the globe. That comes with real dangers and we should understand them, even if the risks are necessary.
Latest
30 mins ago agoJan. 6 Committee Asks Reps. Brooks, Biggs, Jackson For Info
2 hours ago agoTrump Asked If Authorities Could Just Shoot George Floyd Protesters, Fmr Defense Sec Says
2 hours ago agoJudge Shoots Down RNC’s Bid To Keep Fundraising Email Data From Jan. 6 Panel
2 hours ago agoThey Built The Wall. Problems Remain After Founder’s Guilty Plea.
Latest Edblog
-
|May 2, 2022 9:46 a.m.
This thread by Ian Kearns is the best I’ve seen so far capturing the totality of the situation in the…
-
|April 29, 2022 12:30 p.m.
I wanted to flag your attention to a relatively little seen op-ed by a former federal judge named J. Michael…