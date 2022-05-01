Latest
30 mins ago ago
Jan. 6 Committee Asks Reps. Brooks, Biggs, Jackson For Info
2 hours ago ago
Trump Asked If Authorities Could Just Shoot George Floyd Protesters, Fmr Defense Sec Says
2 hours ago ago
Judge Shoots Down RNC’s Bid To Keep Fundraising Email Data From Jan. 6 Panel
2 hours ago ago
They Built The Wall. Problems Remain After Founder’s Guilty Plea.

A Recommendation

By
|
May 1, 2022 1:47 p.m.

I think that on balance the U.S. is making the correct decisions with respect to the Ukraine War and I disagree with the thrust of the arguments in this piece by Michael Hirsch in Foreign Policy. Russia’s actions are likely a better measure of their intentions than their words. But it’s a close run thing and I recommend the article to you. The gist of the argument is that the U.S. is creating a situation with no obvious end game, no off-ramps. We’re pursuing a policy the end of which is complete defeat for Russia in Ukraine rather than a political settlement. We’re stating explicitly a policy of weakening Russian military power and influence around the globe. That comes with real dangers and we should understand them, even if the risks are necessary.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: