A Note on TPM

One of the many things I do at TPM is occasionally write emails to inspire people to become TPM members, re-up if they’ve lapsed or just thank them for being members already. I wrote one of these this morning and I thought I’d share it. I do so in part because it would be great if you could join up if you’re not currently a member but even more because writing one of these out gives me an opportunity to — forces me to — place TPM in the current moment and say why I think it matters.

Take a look.

Hi. It’s Josh Marshall. I’m writing to ask you to become a member of TPM.

It’s a challenge to make these words sound like more than a cliche, a phrase you’ve read in countless emails. But readers becoming members is how TPM remains vital and strong. The overwhelming majority of the revenue that runs our company comes from readers like you who choose to subscribe for $6 a month or $60 a year.

For most of us that is a relatively small sum. But together with tens of thousands of other readers it adds up to enough money to fund our whole organization.

Why is TPM important?

We live in a topsy turvy moment in early 2021, filled with hope because of a new administration but beset by challenges on every front, most deepened immeasurably by the last five years. TPM is a dogged journalistic organization that believes above all else in a fundamental honesty with readers and journalism in the service of a better American life. We focus on betrayals of the public trust, the rise of anti-democratic politics in America and deeply knowledgable coverage of critical public policy questions. Good journalism means sweating the details and **caring** about the details. You can’t do political journalism well unless you’re actually engaged with substance of politics and its impact on people’s lives. We strive to do it with a relish for the carnival, drama and humor of public life.

That’s our mission at TPM and has been for twenty years.

No other outfit on the landscape of American journalism does it like our team. So please join us. Become a part of our mission and our team at TPM by becoming a member today.