Latest
UNITED STATES - JULY 24: House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calf., left, and Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., conduct a news conference on the testimony of former special counsel Robert Mueller on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
6 mins ago
Schiff, Nadler Slam GOP Senators For Already Deciding Not To Impeach Trump Before Trial
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 20: Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn., takes a tour of Simply Shrimp, which raises Pacific white shrimp in Blomkest, Minn., on September 20, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
1 hour ago
Dem Rep. Collin Peterson Says He’ll Likely Vote Against Impeaching Trump
2 hours ago
Nadler Shrugs Off House Dem’s Planned Defection To GOP: He’s Just Trying To Keep His Seat

A Non-Cherry-Picking Look at Impeachment Numbers

By
|
December 15, 2019 3:09 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

There are a bunch of polls out today about impeachment. One that is getting a lot of attention is the Fox News poll that shows 50% support for impeachment and removal versus 41% who oppose impeachment. The fact that it’s Fox gets a lot of attention. But as we’ve discussed before, the Fox News poll – as opposed to Fox News – is a rightly respected poll. We should see it as separate from Fox News.

The real story is that support and opposition to impeachment remain remarkably, remarkably stable.

Here are a few charts.

Here’s the 538 chart since the beginning of the Ukraine scandal on an impeachment inquiry.

Here’s the chart on impeachment and removal. Ideally you’d have charts which distinguish between impeachment and impeachment and removal, as for instance the Fox Poll does. But this is a fairly thin distinction. Presumably if you think Trump should be impeached you also think he should be removed from office.

As you can see the numbers are remarkably stable. The one change you can perhaps see is a very slight consolidation of opposition to impeachment but not any real diminishment of support for it.

Here’s one final chart, the congressional generic ballot.

I wouldn’t put too much into this a year out from the election. But as you can see there’s a slight move toward the Democrats or away from Republicans over the last two or three weeks after some very slight GOP consolidation a month earlier. I wouldn’t see this as much evidence that impeachment is damaging Republican chances. But it certainly suggests little evidence that there’s any impeachment backlash.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: