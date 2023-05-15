Latest
8 mins ago
Trump Calls Into Michael Flynn’s QAnon Rally And Invites Him To Rejoin Admin In 2024
15 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Capitol Hill Staffer Is A Prominent Follower Of Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes
1 day ago
Coverage Of Gender-Affirming Care Is An Unequal Patchwork
3 days ago
George Santos Confesses To Theft In Brazil To Avoid Criminal Prosecution In Two Countries

A Must Read

By
|
May 15, 2023 7:29 a.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

Definitely take time this morning to read Hunter Walker’s big exclusive which we published last night. Hunter discovered that a leading member of neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes “Groyper” movement – who operates under a series of pseudonyms – actually works as a staffer on Capitol Hill. Fuentes calls Wade Searle, a staffer working in Rep. Paul Gosar’s office, “one of our strongest soldiers.” If you’re not familiar with it, Fuentes movement is explicitly racist and anti-Semitic and is probably best seen as the modern day, digital equivalent of the late 20th century Aryan Nation neo-Nazi groups.

In recent years, Gosar has flirted with the group and its leader – alternatively expressing agreement with him and then blaming misunderstandings or scheduling snafus when he comes under scrutiny for it. But as Hunter shows the movement members are actually working in Gosar’s office – a fact that understandably viewed as a coup and a fact of great value within the movement itself.

Let me say a few words about the piece. While the reporting is Hunter’s, a piece of this scale, complexity and sensitivity is a group effort. It’s also the product of many hours of work by Executive Editor David Kurtz and Managing Editor John Light. Your membership and support for TPM is what makes exclusives like these possible. So thank you for making this possible.

More to come.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: