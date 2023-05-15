A Must Read

Definitely take time this morning to read Hunter Walker’s big exclusive which we published last night. Hunter discovered that a leading member of neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes “Groyper” movement – who operates under a series of pseudonyms – actually works as…

Definitely take time this morning to read Hunter Walker’s big exclusive which we published last night. Hunter discovered that a leading member of neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes “Groyper” movement – who operates under a series of pseudonyms – actually works as a staffer on Capitol Hill. Fuentes calls Wade Searle, a staffer working in Rep. Paul Gosar’s office, “one of our strongest soldiers.” If you’re not familiar with it, Fuentes movement is explicitly racist and anti-Semitic and is probably best seen as the modern day, digital equivalent of the late 20th century Aryan Nation neo-Nazi groups.

In recent years, Gosar has flirted with the group and its leader – alternatively expressing agreement with him and then blaming misunderstandings or scheduling snafus when he comes under scrutiny for it. But as Hunter shows the movement members are actually working in Gosar’s office – a fact that understandably viewed as a coup and a fact of great value within the movement itself.

Let me say a few words about the piece. While the reporting is Hunter’s, a piece of this scale, complexity and sensitivity is a group effort. It’s also the product of many hours of work by Executive Editor David Kurtz and Managing Editor John Light. Your membership and support for TPM is what makes exclusives like these possible. So thank you for making this possible.

More to come.