A Friendly Reminder

We recently asked if you’d help us out by answering some survey questions. First of all, thank you to everyone who did. These are massively helpful in terms of helping us decide how to improve TPM and better serve all of you.

There’s one particular piece of feedback I saw going through the thousands of results that I thought I’d address here. Several people asked if we’d bring back free or reduced-rate memberships for senior citizens and/or students. So here’s the good news: We still have free memberships for seniors and students. In fact, anyone who can’t afford a membership can apply for a community-sponsored membership here.

These memberships are important to us at TPM. As any regular reader of the site will know from Josh Marshall’s posts over the years, we try to walk a fine line between driving enough revenue to have a sustainable business and not contributing to a hierarchical news ecosystem where only the well-to-do can afford the news.

Anyway, I don’t want this post to become a sales pitch. (There will be time for those 🙂 ) Just a reminder that TPM is open to all. And thanks once more to everyone who filled out the survey.