This afternoon termination notices are going out to more than 300 employees at the National Cancer Institute. Locked out of access by the end of the day, four weeks paid leave, and that’s that.
Latest
46 mins agoTwo Jan. 6 Boosters Are Now Trump Appointees Strangling USAID From The Inside
1 hour agoInside The ‘Bizarre’ Meeting Where DOGE Requested ‘Extensive System Access’ At IRS
23 hours agoEXCLUSIVE: Judicial Branch Scrambles To Limit Spillover From Trump’s Executive Branch Rampage
2 days agoEXCLUSIVE: Judicial Branch Swept Up In Trump-Musk Lease Termination Spree
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|February 14, 2025 3:37 p.m.
There are probationary employees who are new in government service and those who are labeled as probationary because of a…
-
|February 14, 2025 11:36 a.m.
In recent days I have been inundated by reports out of HHS and particularly NIH (National Institutes of Health) and…
-
|February 13, 2025 7:22 p.m.
Events in the Trump DOJ-Eric Adams story have moved very quickly this afternoon. Thank you so much to the source…