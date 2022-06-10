A Few Thoughts

I would say the first hearing was pretty powerful. The second half was emotively powerful. But it was the first portion of the hearing which seemed to make some critical connections and add some new facts that I either wasn’t aware of or hadn’t seen connected like that before. There were a lot examples where they hinted at things to come – claiming that the White House was getting lots of intelligence that violence was being planned.

As I mentioned earlier, the part that seemed new to me was seeing so many Trump diehards saying straightforwardly that the whole thing was a lie. That’s not new information. Or not surprising information. But it’s remarkable to see it so clearly. That the whole thing was a lie. A cynical lie. We know that. But this just brings it to the fore in such a graphic way.

The one other point I’ll emphasize again: I didn’t quite grasp how much of this would be wrong-footing the Trump world. You’ve got existing diehards. Not just like Bill Barr who we know has basically washed his hands of Trump. But people who still very much in that world saying yeah that was all crap. That has to sow a lot of dissension in that milieu and put Trump on the warpath against his own loyalists.

Curious to see more.