A Few Thoughts

When I was a little kid my dad would take the TV out of the closet to watch the big heavyweight prize fights. If they went fifteen rounds they’d get so tired at the end that the boxers would sort of be hanging on each other to rest. That feels like about where this debate got to around 10 PM.

Harris seems to have lost the thread. De Blasio, much as I love him, is getting ridiculous. Biden is having a good night for what he needs to accomplish. Booker is consistently strong in these debates. Really strong. Like operating on a different level strong a lot of the time. But he just can’t seem to get traction. That surprises me a bit.