Latest
23 mins ago
Dem Rivals Line Up To Dunk On Joe Biden
49 mins ago
Biggest Takeaways From Second Night Of CNN’s Democratic Debates
4 hours ago
Republican Rep/Bigfoot Fan Under Fire From Local GOP For Officiating Gay Wedding
edblog

A Few Thoughts

By
July 31, 2019 10:31 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

When I was a little kid my dad would take the TV out of the closet to watch the big heavyweight prize fights. If they went fifteen rounds they’d get so tired at the end that the boxers would sort of be hanging on each other to rest. That feels like about where this debate got to around 10 PM.

Harris seems to have lost the thread. De Blasio, much as I love him, is getting ridiculous. Biden is having a good night for what he needs to accomplish. Booker is consistently strong in these debates. Really strong. Like operating on a different level strong a lot of the time. But he just can’t seem to get traction. That surprises me a bit.

More Edblog
View All
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: