The New York Times is reporting that John Bolton recently began circulating the manuscript of this forthcoming book to associates in DC. Critically, he also sent a copy to the White House for a pre-publication review. (In theory that is to review it for any classified information.) In it Bolton reportedly writes that in August 2019 President Trump told him he wanted to continue holding up military aid to Ukraine until Ukraine relented and helped with investigations into Joe Biden and other Democrats.

As a factual matter this is hardly surprising. I think there is little chance – but not no chance – that this is will shift the equation on Senate Republicans voting to hear testimony from witnesses. But it is still important to note that during the trial we have a clear indication that the President’s then-foreign policy chief says that his entire impeachment defense is bogus.

But the biggest thing is we shouldn’t lose track of what a disgrace this is. Bolton, as we’ve suspected, denied critical information to a lawful and constitutional judicial inquiry while making it available for what is at the end of the day a private business venture. There is just no conceivable justification for this from any, any perspective. It is really a disgrace.