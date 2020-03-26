Latest
A Dark Day

By
|
March 26, 2020 6:23 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

I think we can say with little hesitation that for the last three weeks every day has been worse than the last. Today looks especially bad. The headline is that we now have the most COVID-19 cases in the world. That is of course a symbolic milestone. Underneath that headline are very bad numbers.

The US added almost twenty-thousand new cases today (19,732). That is very close to double the biggest day so far. A bunch of that is accelerated testing. There were 113,056 new tests taken in the last day in the United States. The highest until now was 65,840 on Monday. But the most harrowing number was a big, big jump today in hospitalizations. Up today to 6844 from 3805 the day before.

Here’s the chart of total hospitalizations by day. Again, this isn’t new cases each day but totals.

You can see the scope of the jump.

President Trump’s press conference today was filled with all the same lies and bizarre claims. But he looked like someone who’d had the wind knocked out of him. I suspect they’d reviewed these numbers before they spoke.

Across the country we’re seeing comparable acceleration, albeit days or a weeks behind New York. We’re in the storm.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
