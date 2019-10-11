A Big Thank You

Before we get to the news this morning I want to thank everyone who made our TPM event in New York last night possible. First I want to thank our special guests Aditi Juneja, Waleed Shahid, Leah Greenberg and Lara Putnam. My only regret is that we didn’t videotape Aditi’s presentation and our panel on the Next Democratic Party so we could share it with members around the country who couldn’t attend in person. I felt more like an attendee than a moderator and host since I was so interested in what each had to say.

Another big thanks to the whole TPM NYC team who managed everything from finding event space and catering to staffing the front door to the programming of the event itself. I want to particularly thank Christine Frapech, who was our lead manager and organizer of the whole event as well as Joe Ragazzo and John Light. Just speaking personally it is such a pleasure on a variety of levels to see these projects – deceptively complex in logistical and management terms – come off flawlessly and have been only minimally involved in all the nuts and bolts and hard work.

Finally, thank you to everyone who turned out. We had about 160 or so TPM members who joined us. I got to speak to a lot of you. It was a true pleasure and incredibly affirming to everyone at TPM to see your interest in and support for what we do.

For those of you who weren’t able to attend because of location, let me say that we hope to do at least four events next year and at least a couple of those in other cities around the country. We did two events this year, one in DC and one in NY. Those are the two cities where we have offices, where we’re located. And we wanted to walk before we run. Even relatively small events – 100-200 people – are complex projects and we do them entirely in house. We wanted to build some institutional knowledge and experience before we planned larger events and events in other cities in 2020.

Thank you again.