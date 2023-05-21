14th Watch

Latest
Hospitals In Two States Denied An Abortion To A Miscarrying Patient. Investigators Say They Broke Federal Law.
DC Police Intel Chief Was Supplicant To Proud Boys Leader, Prosecutors Say
Growing List Of Dems Urge Biden To Cite 14th Amendment To Sidestep McCarthy’s Debt-Ceiling Hostage Crisis
White House Denounces ‘Extremist’ Staffer In Paul Gosar’s Office

Today President Biden seems to be increasingly teasing 14th Amendment authority, after headlines yesterday suggesting he was telling congressional progressives to drop the idea. I’ve basically stopped trying to interpret what’s happening here. But one thing is clear: even if President Biden has no intention of doing this or resorting to other extraordinary measures it is insane to rule it out in advance publicly. At a minimum he needs Republicans to think he might take an action that would leave them with no ransom at all. Otherwise you’re simply negotiating against yourself.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
