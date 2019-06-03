House Judiciary To Hold Hearing On ‘Lessons’ From Mueller Report Next Week

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a series of hearings related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, with the first one titled “Lessons from the Mueller Report: Presidential Obstruction and Other Crimes” taking place next Monday.

Next week’s hearing will feature John Dean — the former White House counsel who famously turned on President Nixon during the Watergate investigation, as well as “former U.S. Attorneys and legal experts,” according to the committee’s press release.

“These hearings will allow us to examine the findings laid out in Mueller’s report so that we can work to protect the rule of law and protect future elections through consideration of legislative and other remedies,” Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said in a statement. “Given the threat posed by the President’s alleged misconduct, our first hearing will focus on President Trump’s most overt acts of obstruction. In the coming weeks, other hearings will focus on other important aspects of the Mueller report.”

The announcement comes as calls for opening an impeachment inquiry have grown louder among House Democrats, particular after Mueller made rare on-camera remarks reiterating his report’s finding that President Trump could not be cleared of obstruction.

It is unclear whether this new series of hearings will tamp down the impeachment inquiry talk. The committee has held other hearings broadly related to topics covered by Mueller’s investigation, while its attempts to get key figures — particularly former White House Counsel Don McGahn and Attorney General Bill Barr — to testify have been stymied.