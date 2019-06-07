House Intel Announces Open Hearing On Counter Intel Aspects Of Mueller Report

On the heels of the House Judiciary Committee launch of a hearing series on special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, the House Intelligence Committee announced on Friday its own open hearing on the report’s first volume, which focused on Russia’s 2016 efforts.

The hearing, scheduled for Wednesday morning, is titled “Lessons from the Mueller Report: Counterintelligence Implications of Volume 1.”

The committee has not announced specific witnesses yet, but said in a press release that, over the course of a series of hearings, it will hear from “fact witnesses, national security experts, and others connected to the Special Counsel’s investigation to elucidate the issues and findings in the first volume of the report.”

The committee previously held a public hearing on Russia’s use of oligarchs and money to influence politics, but that hearing occurred before the public Mueller report was released.

“Since the release of the Mueller report, the American public has learned much about the President’s conduct, his campaign’s interactions with Russia and that nation’s interference in our election and affairs,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said. “The evidence has been both criminal and non-criminal, and implicated deep counterintelligence concerns over the potential compromise of U.S. persons. Our Committee’s goal will be to explain to the American people the serious counterintelligence concerns raised by the Mueller Report, examine the depth and breadth of the unethical and unpatriotic conduct it describes, and produce prescriptive remedies to ensure that this never happens again.”