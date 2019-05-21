READ: House Judiciary Committee Subpoenas Hope Hicks

The House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed former White House communications director Hope Hicks and ex-White House counsel staffer Annie Donaldson on Tuesday.

In the requests, the committee demands a wide range of materials from each of the former Trump administration officials, including documents that relate to potential obstruction of justice by President Trump.

Hicks is requested to testify before a June 19 hearing. Donaldson’s hearing is scheduled for June 24.

Donaldson worked as chief of staff to former White House counsel Don McGahn, and has been asked to produce documents and information related to the firing of former FBI director James Comey, potential pardons for people caught up in the special counsel investigation, and attempts to fire Robert Mueller.

Hicks was asked to hand over a similar range of documents, that run the gamut from Trump’s obstructive acts while in office, to conduct that occurred before his election, including the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

The subpoenas come as part of a wide-ranging investigation launched by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), chair of the House Judiciary Committee. That probe saw Nadler send requests to 81 separate witnesses in early March, backing each request up with the threat of a subpoena action.

Some of the 81 individuals and legal entities began to comply with Nadler’s investigation, while others stated that they would ignore his requests.

At the same time, the Trump Administration has launched an all-out effort to prevent Congress from conducting oversight on the executive branch, refusing to make witnesses available and asserting executive privilege over the testimony of current and former officials who have been subpoenaed to appear before the House.

Both Hicks and Donaldson face a June 4 deadline to produce the requested documents.

Read the two subpoenas here: