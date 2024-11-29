Latest
6 hours ago
The Supreme Court Gets Its Shot At Trans Kids As The Right Ramps Up Attacks
7 hours ago
Trump Has Emboldened Republicans To Be More Hateful Than Ever To Dem Colleagues
8 hours ago
How Trump’s Failed 2020 COVID Policy Birthed His 2024 Public Health Nominees
3 days ago
The ‘Christian Nation-ist’ Set To Take Control Of The Federal Government

An 83-Year-Old Short Story By Borges Portends A Bleak Future For The Internet

Argentine Author, Jorge Luis Borges, 21st October 1977 (Photo by Sophie Bassouls/Sygma via Getty Images)
By
|
November 29, 2024 1:00 p.m.
17
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

This article is part of TPM Cafe, TPM’s home for opinion and news analysis. It was originally published at The Conversation.

How will the internet evolve in the coming decades?

Fiction writers have explored some possibilities.

In his 2019 novel “Fall,” science fiction author Neal Stephenson imagined a near future in which the internet still exists. But it has become so polluted with misinformation, disinformation and advertising that it is largely unusable.

Characters in Stephenson’s novel deal with this problem by subscribing to “edit streams” – human-selected news and information that can be considered trustworthy.

The drawback is that only the wealthy can afford such bespoke services, leaving most of humanity to consume low-quality, noncurated online content.

To some extent, this has already happened: Many news organizations, such as The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, have placed their curated content behind paywalls. Meanwhile, misinformation festers on social media platforms like X and TikTok.

Stephenson’s record as a prognosticator has been impressive – he anticipated the metaverse in his 1992 novel “Snow Crash,” and a key plot element of his “Diamond Age,” released in 1995, is an interactive primer that functions much like a chatbot.

On the surface, chatbots seem to provide a solution to the misinformation epidemic. By dispensing factual content, chatbots could supply alternative sources of high-quality information that aren’t cordoned off by paywalls.

Ironically, however, the output of these chatbots may represent the greatest danger to the future of the web – one that was hinted at decades earlier by Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges.

The rise of the chatbots

Today, a significant fraction of the internet still consists of factual and ostensibly truthful content, such as articles and books that have been peer-reviewed, fact-checked or vetted in some way.

The developers of large language models, or LLMs – the engines that power bots like ChatGPT, Copilot and Gemini – have taken advantage of this resource.

To perform their magic, however, these models must ingest immense quantities of high-quality text for training purposes. A vast amount of verbiage has already been scraped from online sources and fed to the fledgling LLMs.

The problem is that the web, enormous as it is, is a finite resource. High-quality text that hasn’t already been strip-mined is becoming scarce, leading to what The New York Times called an “emerging crisis in content.”

This has forced companies like OpenAI to enter into agreements with publishers to obtain even more raw material for their ravenous bots. But according to one prediction, a shortage of additional high-quality training data may strike as early as 2026.

As the output of chatbots ends up online, these second-generation texts – complete with made-up information called “hallucinations,” as well as outright errors, such as suggestions to put glue on your pizza – will further pollute the web.

And if a chatbot hangs out with the wrong sort of people online, it can pick up their repellent views. Microsoft discovered this the hard way in 2016, when it had to pull the plug on Tay, a bot that started repeating racist and sexist content.

Over time, all of these issues could make online content even less trustworthy and less useful than it is today. In addition, LLMs that are fed a diet of low-calorie content may produce even more problematic output that also ends up on the web.

An infinite — and useless — library

It’s not hard to imagine a feedback loop that results in a continuous process of degradation as the bots feed on their own imperfect output.

A July 2024 paper published in Nature explored the consequences of training AI models on recursively generated data. It showed that “irreversible defects” can lead to “model collapse” for systems trained in this way – much like an image’s copy and a copy of that copy, and a copy of that copy, will lose fidelity to the original image.

How bad might this get?

Consider Borges’ 1941 short story “The Library of Babel.” Fifty years before computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee created the architecture for the web, Borges had already imagined an analog equivalent.

In his 3,000-word story, the writer imagines a world consisting of an enormous and possibly infinite number of hexagonal rooms. The bookshelves in each room hold uniform volumes that must, its inhabitants intuit, contain every possible permutation of letters in their alphabet.

Illustration of connected gold hexagons that expand endlessly into the horizon.
In Borges’ imaginary, endlessly expansive library of content, finding something meaningful is like finding a needle in a haystack. aire images/Moment via Getty Images

Initially, this realization sparks joy: By definition, there must exist books that detail the future of humanity and the meaning of life.

The inhabitants search for such books, only to discover that the vast majority contain nothing but meaningless combinations of letters. The truth is out there –but so is every conceivable falsehood. And all of it is embedded in an inconceivably vast amount of gibberish.

Even after centuries of searching, only a few meaningful fragments are found. And even then, there is no way to determine whether these coherent texts are truths or lies. Hope turns into despair.

Will the web become so polluted that only the wealthy can afford accurate and reliable information? Or will an infinite number of chatbots produce so much tainted verbiage that finding accurate information online becomes like searching for a needle in a haystack?

The internet is often described as one of humanity’s great achievements. But like any other resource, it’s important to give serious thought to how it is maintained and managed – lest we end up confronting the dystopian vision imagined by Borges.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The Conversation
17
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Roger J. Kreuz is an associate dean and Professor of Psychology at the University of Memphis.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Cafe
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  1. Those of us who came of age as the internet was starting up remember it being clunky, but filled with interesting information and facts that you hadn’t known. Wikipedia grew out of that, it’s what all of us hoped the internet would become, a place where knowledge is collated and shared with the world to increase our understanding and allow even the poorest people access to information so they can advance.

    It’s so disappointing how it has turned out, especially how it’s a sea of misinformation and lies, and a medium that encourages hate and suffering.

  2. The corruption of the internet by capitalists was somewhat predictable. Its further and much worse corruption by reactionaries bent on spreading hate and suspicioun and confusion has been a bit of a shock.

  3. I think anyone who participated in Usenet newsgroups saw this happen in the 90’s and early 2000’s. Usenet started off being useful and relevant. Then people started trolling, maybe just to demonstrate their “cleverness”, and not too long after, fame wars sprung up. By 2000 or so most groups were like armed camps. Relevant comtent dropped to a trickle, and outright Spam posting became prevalent. Usenet is now a wasteland of spam and off-topic nonsense.

  4. Having enough wealth to afford purchasing the truth could also be seen as simply having the free time to spend grazing the internet for information on a daily basis. IMHO I have curated a bunch of reliable blogs like TPM and have the time to peruse them while it feels like the majority of Americans do not. My daughter is a teacher in Washington state. She informed me yesterday that she heard from her peers that they just didn’t know enough about Kamala to vote for her. Don’t know if that means they didn’t vote or that they voted for the dotard but the fact is that the policies of the Harris/Walz campaign had been laid out in detail on their website as well as at their rallies but the educated people she was hearing that from didn’t have the time or take the time to inform themselves. They couldn’t afford to spend their free time becoming informed citizens in a democracy? It’s the duty of citizens to be informed isn’t it? Beuller?

  5. Exactly what is happening to Twitter.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

11 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for sandi Avatar for bobatkinson Avatar for globalguy Avatar for dave_adams Avatar for arrendis Avatar for drriddle Avatar for darrtown Avatar for edgarant Avatar for tleopold Avatar for tmulcaire Avatar for dannydorko Avatar for 19tibekius6 Avatar for garrybee

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: