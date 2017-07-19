TPM News

White House Report: Iran Still Top State Terror Sponsor

PIN-IT
Douliery Olivier/Sipa USA
By MATTHEW LEE Published July 19, 2017 11:53 am
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says in a new report that Iran continues to be the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism. The report also notes a drop in the number of terrorist attacks between 2015 and 2016.

In its annual “Country Reports on Terrorism” released Wednesday, the State Department accused Iran of being the “foremost” state sponsor of terrorism in 2016. It said Iran was firm in its backing of anti-Israel groups as well as proxies that have destabilized conflicts in Iraq, Syria and Yemen. It also said Iran continued to recruit for Shiite militias in Syria and Iraq and that its support for Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement was unchanged.

The report, the first of the Trump administration, also found that terrorist attacks in 2016 decreased by 9 percent from 2015.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Flake Wishes Muslim Senate Challenger Well After Islamophobic Abuse 52 minutes ago

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) sent well wishes to a potential political challenger on Tuesday...

Kasich: Trump Doesn't Care What The Solution Is On Health Care 52 minutes ago

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday, Gov. John Kasich (R-OH), who is one...

US Military Renting Space In Trump Tower For $130,000 Per Month about 1 hours ago

The U.S. military unit in charge of support for President Donald Trump has been...

Rove Says He Wouldn't Have Gone To Meeting With Russian Lawyer about 1 hours ago

Former George W. Bush aide Karl Rove on Monday said he would not have...

Trump Offers Strange Support For O'Care Repeal: 'Dems Scream Death' about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump attempted to give a boost to Republicans' stalled Obamacare repeal effort Wednesday....
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.