White House Report: Iran Still Top State Terror Sponsor

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says in a new report that Iran continues to be the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism. The report also notes a drop in the number of terrorist attacks between 2015 and 2016.

In its annual “Country Reports on Terrorism” released Wednesday, the State Department accused Iran of being the “foremost” state sponsor of terrorism in 2016. It said Iran was firm in its backing of anti-Israel groups as well as proxies that have destabilized conflicts in Iraq, Syria and Yemen. It also said Iran continued to recruit for Shiite militias in Syria and Iraq and that its support for Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement was unchanged.

The report, the first of the Trump administration, also found that terrorist attacks in 2016 decreased by 9 percent from 2015.