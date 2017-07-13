TPM News

US Budget Deficit Rose To $90.2 Billion In June

FILE - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, the Capitol is seen at dawn in Washington. Bipartisan bargainers are making progress toward a budget deal to prevent a partial federal shutdown this weekend, a major hurdle overcome when President Donald Trump signaled he would put off his demand that the measure include money to build his border wall with Mexico. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER Published July 13, 2017 3:32 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal budget deficit rose sharply in June compared to a year ago, although much of the increase reflected calendar quirks.

The Treasury Department says the June deficit totaled $90.2 billion, up from a surplus in June 2016 of $6.3 billion. However, outlays grew by $39 billion this year because benefit payments that normally would have been distributed in July were made in June since July 1 fell on a Saturday.

Through the first nine months of this budget year, the budget deficit totals $523.1 billion, up from a deficit of $399.2 billion during the same period a year ago.

