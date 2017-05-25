TPM News

Trump Lectures NATO Members On Cost Sharing

PIN-IT
Matt Dunham/AP
By Associated Press Published May 25, 2017 10:58 am
Views

BRUSSELS (AP) — President Donald Trump is lecturing members of the NATO alliance to pay their fair share on defense during a ceremony at NATO headquarters.

Trump says NATO members must “finally contribute their fair share” and meet their obligations.

The president has been urging NATO leaders to live up to a 2011 decision to increase spending on defense to 2 percent of GDP by 2024.

Trump says 23 of the 28 member nations are not paying what they should and he says it’s “not fair” to the people of the United States. He says many of these nations owe “massive” amounts of money from previous years.

The president spoke as the other NATO leaders looked on.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Obama Takes Aim At Trump Proposal: 'We Can't Hide Behind A Wall' 28 minutes ago

Former President Barack Obama on Thursday took some not-so-oblique jabs at President Donald Trump's nationalist,...

Ben Carson: Poverty 'To Large Extent' Is 'A State Of Mind' about 2 hours ago

In an interview published online on Wednesday, Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and...

Reporter: GOP Congressional Candidate In Montana 'Body Slammed Me' about 14 hours ago

Reporter Ben Jacobs said a candidate for Congress in Montana "body slammed" him during...

Chaffetz: Comey Wouldn't Tell Me Location Of Memos He Wrote About Trump about 16 hours ago

House Oversight Committee Chair Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) on Wednesday said former FBI Director James...

Sessions Didn't Disclose Kislyak Meetings On Security Clearance Application about 17 hours ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions did not disclose on his application for a security clearance...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.