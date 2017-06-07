TPM News

Trump To Nominate Ex-Justice Department Official To Lead FBI

PIN-IT
Assistant Attorney General, Christopher Wray, right, and Director of the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys, Mary Beth Buchanan, hold a press conference, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2005, in Washington. The Justice Dept. is responding to the Supreme Court's ruling that juries, not judges, should consider factors that can add years to defendants' prison sentences applies as well to the 17-year-old federal guideline system. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson)
LAWRENCE JACKSON/AP
By Sadie Gurman and Catherine Lucey Published June 7, 2017 8:29 am
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll nominate a former Justice Department official as FBI director.

Trump’s tweets that his choice — lawyer Christopher Wray — is “a man of impeccable credentials.”

There’s no more information in the two-sentence tweet that ends, “Details to follow.”

Wray emerged from a list of former prosecutors, politicians and law enforcement officials interviewed by Trump since the president fired FBI Director James Comey last month.

Wray works at the King & Spalding law firm. He represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during the investigation into the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case. Two former Christie aides were convicted of plotting to close bridge lanes to punish a Democratic mayor who wouldn’t endorse the Republican governor.

Wray worked for the Justice Department under President George W. Bush.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Karen Handel: 'I Do Not Support A Livable Wage' (VIDEO) about 11 hours ago

During Tuesday night's debate for an open U.S. House seat in Georgia, Republican candidate Karen...

NYT: Comey Told Sessions He Didn't Want To Be Alone With Trump about 12 hours ago

The day after President Donald Trump allegedly asked then-FBI Director James Comey to drop the...

WATCH LIVE: Georgia Candidates For Congress Face Off In Debate At 8 PM ET about 13 hours ago

The candidates to fill an open U.S. House seat in Georgia, Democrat Jon Ossoff...

ABC: Sessions Offered To Resign As AG While Trump Still Fuming Over His Recusal about 14 hours ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recently offered to resign as his relationship with President Donald...

CNN: Russian Hackers Planted Fake News That Contributed To Qatar Crisis about 14 hours ago

Russian hackers planted a fake news report on Qatar's state news site that contributed to...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.