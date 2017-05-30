TPM News

Supreme Court To Hear Ohio Voter Roll Purge Case

PIN-IT
Evan Vucci/AP
By Associated Press Published May 30, 2017 9:51 am
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will decide whether Ohio wrongfully purged eligible voters from the state’s registration list.

The justices on Tuesday agreed to hear an appeal from state officials defending the process against challengers who say it’s illegal.

Civil liberties groups had challenged the state’s program for removing thousands of people from voter rolls based on their failure to vote in recent elections. A federal appeals court ruled last year that the process violates the National Voter Registration Act.

Ohio officials argue that the process used by Ohio for more than 20 years is constitutional and fully complies with state and federal laws.

Groups challenging the practice said Ohio was unfairly disenfranchising eligible Ohio voters.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WaPo: Jared Kushner Gets His Own Intelligence Briefings about 3 hours ago

White House senior adviser and son-in-law to the President Jared Kushner receives a separate...

Trump Golf Courses Use Another Family's Coat Of Arms about 20 hours ago

President Donald Trump's golf courses in the United States display a coat of arms taken...

Under Fire, Trump Belatedly Responds To Portland Anti-Muslim Attack about 21 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday finally addressed the violent bias attack on a Portland...

McCain: Kushner's Reported Push For Russia Backchannel Not 'Standard' about 22 hours ago

In an interview with an Australian media outlet published Monday, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ)...

Graham: It's 'Stunning' That Comey Acted On Fake Russian Intel In 2016 about 23 hours ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called it "stunning" that former FBI Director James Comey would...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.