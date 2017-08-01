TPM News

15 States Appeal EPA Delay Of Stricter Air-Quality Standards

PIN-IT
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By MICHAEL BIESECKER Published August 1, 2017 2:24 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorneys general from 15 states and the District of Columbia are suing over the Trump administration’s delay of Obama-era rules reducing emissions of smog-causing air pollutants.

The states filed Tuesday with the U.S. Court of Appeals of the D.C. Circuit. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt announced in June he was extending deadlines by at least a year for compliance with the 2015 Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is among those filing suit. He says Pruitt’s delay puts the profits of polluters before public health.

Fossil-fuel industry groups have urged the agency to roll back the requirements. Ground-level ozone can trigger life-threatening breathing problems, causing thousands of premature deaths each year.

An EPA spokeswoman says the agency does not comment on pending litigation.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WATCH LIVE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Holds WH Press Briefing At 2 PM ET 47 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to hold a press briefing at...

GOP Rep.: Ivanka Trump Is An Exception, Doesn’t Have To Report To Chief Of Staff about 2 hours ago

Responding to tweets from first daughter Ivanka Trump about “working alongside” newly sworn-in Chief...

WSJ: DEA Sent Agency-Wide Memo After Trump 'Condoned Police Misconduct' about 2 hours ago

The acting administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration wrote to agency employees the day...

NY Times: Former Fox News Exec Has Discussed Taking White House Job about 2 hours ago

Former Fox News co-president Bill Shine has discussed the possibility of working for President Donald Trump's administration...

Paul Ryan Releases Hype Video For Spending Billions On A Border Wall about 2 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Tuesday released a hype video of sorts to...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.