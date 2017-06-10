TPM News

R.I. Lawmaker Mistakenly Hands Out Document With Porn References

Steven Senne/AP
By ASSOCIATED PRESS STAFF Published June 10, 2017 1:49 pm


PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island lawmaker is acknowledging he mistakenly gave his colleagues a handout that showed open web browser tabs referencing pornographic content.

State Rep. Ramon Perez brought printouts of a Wikipedia article Wednesday to give to House Finance Committee members as part of his testimony in favor of a bill.

The screenshot reportedly showed multiple open browser tabs with titles referencing pornographic material. No images could be seen.

A House spokesman confirmed Perez gave the document to the clerk, who made copies and distributed them. The clerk collected the handouts from members when the tabs were discovered. Perez submitted a new handout the next day.

Perez says the incident was “a mistake.” He says the handout was provided to him by a friend whom he’d asked to research the information.

