TPM News

Pence: Federal Government Will Support Harvey Recovery Efforts Going Forward

PIN-IT
Chris Kleponis/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Associated Press Published August 28, 2017 9:44 am
Views

HOUSTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is stressing that the federal government will support Harvey recovery efforts going forward.

In an interview with Houston radio station KTRH Monday morning, Pence said the federal government will make the resources available to see Texas through rescue operations and recovery.

Pence noted that given the “magnitude of the flooding” that “it will be years coming back.”

The vice president stressed that President Donald Trump has been “continuously engaged” on Harvey, noting that it is still the “beginning of the effort.” He said details of Trump’s visit to Texas will be “forthcoming.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Two Top State Department Officials Resign about 1 hours ago

Two top officials in the State Department announced they would be leaving their posts...

Gorka: McMaster Sees ‘Threat Of Islam Through Obama Admin Lens’ about 2 hours ago

Freshly removed from the White House, former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka offered his...

Mexico: We Won’t Pay For Border Wall ‘Under Any Circumstances’ about 2 hours ago

Just hours after President Donald Trump tweeted calling Mexico “one of the highest crime...

FEMA Administrator: We're Going To Be In Texas 'For Years' about 3 hours ago

As rain and flooding from Hurricane Harvey continued in Texas on Sunday, Brock Long,...

White House Says Trump Will Travel To Texas On Tuesday about 17 hours ago

The White House on Sunday announced that President Donald Trump will travel to Texas,...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.