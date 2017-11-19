TPM News

Nebraska To Announce Decision On Keystone XL Pipeline

TransCanada's Keystone pipeline facilities are seen in Hardisty, Alberta, Canada, on Friday, Nov. 6, 2015. Following the Obama administration’s rejection of the Keystone XL pipeline, the oil industry faces the tricky task of making sure the crude oil targeted for the pipeline still gets where it needs to go. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT
Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press
By GRANT SCHULTE Published November 19, 2017 1:04 pm
Views

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska regulators are set to decide Monday whether to approve a route for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, the last major regulatory hurdle facing project operator TransCanada Corp.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission’s ruling is on TransCanada’s plan to complete the $8 billion, 1,179-mile pipeline to deliver oil from Alberta, Canada, to Texas Gulf Coast refineries.

A vote in favor of the company’s proposed route through Nebraska would be a major boost for the project, which was rejected by President Barack Obama in 2015. President Donald Trump revived it in March.

The project has faced a barrage of criticism from environmental activists and some landowners for nearly a decade. A ruling against the company would cast renewed doubt on the proposal and could lead to another drawn-out legal fight.

