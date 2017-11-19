Nebraska To Announce Decision On Keystone XL Pipeline

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska regulators are set to decide Monday whether to approve a route for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, the last major regulatory hurdle facing project operator TransCanada Corp.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission’s ruling is on TransCanada’s plan to complete the $8 billion, 1,179-mile pipeline to deliver oil from Alberta, Canada, to Texas Gulf Coast refineries.

A vote in favor of the company’s proposed route through Nebraska would be a major boost for the project, which was rejected by President Barack Obama in 2015. President Donald Trump revived it in March.

The project has faced a barrage of criticism from environmental activists and some landowners for nearly a decade. A ruling against the company would cast renewed doubt on the proposal and could lead to another drawn-out legal fight.