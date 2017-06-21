TPM News

Milwaukee Jury Acquits Ex-Police Officer Of Reckless Homicide In Fatal Shooting Of Black Man That Sparked Riots

PIN-IT
June 16, 2017 Photographs from 1st -Degree Reckless Homicide trial of Dominique Heaggan-Brown who was a Milwaukee Police officer when he shot and killed Sylville Smith. Here Heaggan-Brown listens to his his statement he made to investigators after the shooting is read back to him in court by Special Agent Raymond Gibbs of the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Department of Criminal Investigation, who conducted an interview with him 48 after the shooting.MICHAEL SEARS/MSEARS@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Michael Sears/Pool Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
By Associated Press Published June 21, 2017 3:36 pm
Views

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee jury has acquitted a former police officer of first-degree reckless homicide in the shooting of a black man last year that ignited riots in the city.

Jurors on Wednesday found that Dominique Heaggan-Brown, who is also black, was justified when he shot 23-year-old Sylville Smith after a brief foot chase following a traffic stop Aug. 23. Smith had a gun when he ran, but prosecutors said Smith had thrown the weapon over a fence and was defenseless when Heaggan-Brown fired the shot that killed him.

Heaggan-Brown’s attorneys argued the officer had to act quickly to defend himself. Bodycam footage showed 1.69 seconds passed between a shot that hit Smith in the arm — as he appeared to be tossing his gun — and the one that hit his chest.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Chuck Todd Presses GOPer To Defend Secretive ACA Repeal Drafting Process about 3 hours ago

In a tense exchange on Wednesday, MSNBC’s Chuck Todd pressed a Republican senator to...

Montana Dems Send Gianforte Orange Jumpsuit On First Day In Congress about 3 hours ago

A new House Republican, who pleaded guilty to assaulting a reporter last week, was sent an...

House Oversight Dems To WH: Why Does Kushner Still Have Security Clearance? about 4 hours ago

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee asked White House chief of staff Reince Priebus...

Congressional Black Caucus Turns Down Second Trump Meeting, Citing Behavior about 4 hours ago

The Congressional Black Caucus turned down a follow-up meeting with President Donald Trump Wednesday,...

Editorial Board To Trump: Hold Fewer Rallies And Answer More Questions about 5 hours ago

The editorial board of a major Iowa newspaper urged President Donald Trump, who is...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.