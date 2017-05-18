TPM News

Senate Intel Chair Corrects Self, Says Flynn Hasn’t Responded To Subpoena

PIN-IT
Susan Walsh/AP
By Associated Press Published May 18, 2017 11:42 am
Views

Update 1:24 p.m.: The chairman of the Senate intelligence committee says his panel has not received a response from Michael Flynn’s lawyer — correcting his earlier statement that Flynn would not comply with a subpoena.

Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina says ousted National Security Adviser Flynn’s attorneys “have not yet indicated their intentions regarding the Senate Intelligence Committee’s subpoena” as part of the panel’s probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Burr says he would welcome Flynn’s willingness to cooperate. Hours earlier, Burr said Flynn’s lawyer said he wouldn’t comply, “and that is not a surprise to the committee. We’ll figure out on General Flynn what the next step, if any, is.”

Original story below:

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has informed the Senate Intelligence Committee he will not honor its subpoena for private documents. That’s according to the panel’s chairman, Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina.

Burr told reporters Thursday about the response from Flynn’s lawyer. Burr says the panel’s members are not surprised and says, “We’ll figure out on Gen. Flynn what the next step, if any, is.”

The committee is one of several on Capitol Hill investigating possible collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Flynn was ousted earlier this year from his senior administration job.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: Ex-Turkey Lobbyist Flynn Stopped Anti-ISIS Operation That Turkey Opposed 34 minutes ago

Fired national security adviser Michael Flynn put a hold on a military operation against...

GOPer Knocks Trump Admin Over Flynn: 'Terrible Failure Of Judgment And Vetting' about 1 hours ago

A Republican congressman called Michael Flynn's brief stint as national security adviser “indefensible” in...

Ryan: Special Counsel Is 'Perfectly Appropriate' In Russia Probe about 1 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) said Thursday that the appointment of former FBI Director...

Report: Chaffetz To Step Down Next Month about 1 hours ago

House Oversight Committee Chair Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) is expected to announce that he plans to...

Are White House Press Briefings About To Get A Lot Less Spice-y? about 3 hours ago

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer won't be meeting the press quite as often once...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.