TPM News

Mexican Parents Reunite With Children Living In US Under Special Program

PIN-IT
Luis Mendes Chanes, center, is reunited with his daughter Marta Mendez and her husband Luis Flores, of Queens, N.Y., aboard the Bateaux New York, in New York, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. She had not seen him in 24 years. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew/AP
By CLAUDIA TORRENS Published July 6, 2017 4:32 pm
Views

NEW YORK (AP) — There were balloons, flowers and tears of happiness. Mexican parents were reunited Wednesday with sons and daughters they hadn’t seen in decades because their children have been living in the United States.

The parents came through a family-reunification program organized by the Mexican state of Morelos that allows Mexican families to stay together for about three weeks. The U.S. granted the visitors tourist visas.

“I am so happy”, said Candido Macoto, a worker at a flower shop in Brooklyn who had not seen his mother, Magdalena Garcia, in 21 years.

Macoto welcomed her with tears in his eyes at a boat docked at the Chelsea Piers. He brought his wife, son, daughter and grandson with him.

Twenty-six other Mexican families were reunited as part of the program, called “Corazon de plata” (“Silver heart”).

Other Mexican states, such as Puebla, carry out similar programs. Among the requirements: Mexican parents need to be 60 or older, never have been in the U.S. before and have had a son or daughter submit an application. The families paid for the flights and boat ride Wednesday.

“It’s been a long time,” said Garcia, 67, while holding a bouquet of red roses her family had brought her. Most of the sons and daughters who waited at the boat to meet with their parents left Mexico years ago and are not legal U.S. residents.

Marta Mendez hugged her father, Luis Mendez, amid the applause of the rest of families.

“I am thankful to God for making this possible,” she said. Father and daughter had not seen each other in 24 years.

The Mexican immigrants who live in New York applied to the program through a local group called Pulso New York, which became a link between the families and Morelos. The parents flew together from Mexico City and will return to their home country on July 24. There is no limit in the number of participants of the program.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: Here's Who Likely Will Be In The Room During Trump-Putin Meeting 26 minutes ago

There will likely only be a half-dozen people in the room when President Donald...

LePage Appears To Suggest He Lies To Journos So They'll Write 'Stupid Stories' about 2 hours ago

Maine Gov. Paul LePage (R) appeared to suggest on Thursday that he lies to reporters so...

Government Ethics Director, A Frequent Trump Critic, Resigns Six Months Early about 3 hours ago

The director of the Office of Government Ethics, for months a vocal and active...

South Carolina Won’t Share Any Voter Data With Trump Election Fraud Panel about 3 hours ago

The South Carolina Election Commission will not be sharing any voter data the White...

Report: Trump Couldn't Find A Hamburg Hotel Room In Time For G20 Summit about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump apparently waited too long to book a hotel room for the G20...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.