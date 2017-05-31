TPM News

Former Trump Campaign Official Gets 7 Years In Bundy Ranch Standoff Case

FILE - In this April 16, 2014 file photo, Jerry DeLemus, of Rochester, N.H., sits with a group of self-described militia members camping on rancher Cliven Bundy’s ranch near Bunkerville, Nev. Delemus one of two defendants are set to become the first to plead guilty in Nevada to federal charges stemming from an armed confrontation with U.S. land management agents near Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy’s ranch in 2014.DeLemus of New Hampshire is expected to enter his plea Tuesday, Aug. 23. (AP Photo/Ken Ritter, File)
Ken Ritter/AP
By Associated Press Published May 31, 2017 3:16 pm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge called a New Hampshire man a “bully vigilante” and sentenced him to more than seven years in prison for organizing armed backers of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy following a standoff with U.S. agents in 2014.

Gerald “Jerry” DeLemus (de-LAY’-mus) on Wednesday became the first person sentenced to prison for his ties to the confrontation.

He’s been jailed for almost 16 months, so he’ll spend about six more years behind bars. The 62-year-old had been expected to receive about six years.

But Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro faulted him for trying to withdraw the guilty pleas he entered last August to conspiracy and interstate travel in aid of extortion.

She says she doesn’t think DeLemus accepted responsibility for his actions.

DeLemus said he came to Nevada to protect the Bundy family from armed agents.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

