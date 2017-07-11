TPM News

US, Russia To Resume High-Level Talks Initially Scrapped After Trump Admin’s New Sanctions

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit at the G20 Summit, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Hamburg. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By JOSH LEDERMAN Published July 11, 2017 5:10 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Russia are set to resume a series of high-level talks that Moscow scrapped after the Trump administration announced new sanctions.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says that Undersecretary of State Tom Shannon and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov will meet on Monday in Washington. The dialogue had been set up to address irritants between the two countries and to try to restore enough trust so that bigger issues like Syria and Ukraine could eventually be addressed.

Russia canceled the last scheduled meeting last month in response to new Ukraine-related sanctions. But the U.S. and Russia have been discussing getting them back on track.

Ryabkov says President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week in Germany paved the way for relations to improve.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Writer's Evolving Trump Jr. Take: Media Hysteria To Profound Blunder 51 minutes ago

A conservative blogger for the Washington Post on Tuesday revised his opinion on Donald...

TLDR: Manafort Reportedly Didn't Bother To Read Russian Meeting Emails about 1 hours ago

Paul Manafort appears to be distancing himself from the meeting he attended at Trump...

White House Won’t Say Whether Kushner Still Has Security Clearance about 2 hours ago

Following news that Donald Trump Jr., White House adviser Jared Kushner and then-campaign manager...

Sanders: 'I Do' Stand By Claim That Nobody In Trump Campaign Colluded about 2 hours ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday said she stands by...

Top Senate Intel Dem: 'No Excuses' For Don Jr., 'Lying Is Not A Rookie Mistake' about 2 hours ago

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Tuesday...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.