Haley: US, China Making Progress On Imposing New Sanctions On North Korea

Mary Altaffer/AP
By Associated Press Published July 25, 2017 2:10 pm
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says the United States and China are making progress on a new U.N. resolution that would impose additional sanctions against North Korea following its test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

She tells reporters that China has been negotiating with its close ally Russia on possible new sanctions and “the true test will be what they’ve worked out with Russia.”

Haley says Washington wants to make sure it’s “a strong resolution, because that’s what we think we need to have.”

She refused to say Tuesday what sanctions were being discussed.

Earlier this month Haley mentioned the possibility of cutting off major sources of hard currency, restricting oil to North Korea’s military and weapons programs, increasing air and maritime restrictions and holding senior officials accountable.

