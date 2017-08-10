TPM News

Two Key UN Aides To Haley Resign Amid Growing Tensions With North Korea

AP
By Published August 10, 2017 11:16 am
Amid growing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, two key aides to Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley have resigned.

Haley tweeted on Wednesday night that Communications Director Jonathan Wachtel and Chief Of Staff Steven Groves were leaving due to “family concerns.”

Two people with contacts inside the U.S. Mission to the United Nations confirmed the resignations to Politico, although an exact date for when the resignations will take effect is unclear. The resignations were first reported by journalist Laura Rozen.

Before joining Haley’s staff, Groves served as a research fellow at the conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation, while Wachtel reported on the UN for Fox News.

Politico also reported that “despite his conservative bona fides, Groves never really broke into Haley’s inner circle.” Groves argued for the U.S. to end relations with the UN Human Rights Council over its criticism of Israel and should pull out of the Paris Climate Accord.

Haley recently oversaw the passage of a UN Security Council resolution imposing new sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear program.

Summer Concepcion
Summer Concepcion is the front page editor of Talking Points Memo based in New York City. Previously, she covered the 2016 presidential election for Fusion and worked as a researcher at The Investigative Fund of The Nation Institute. She's an LA native and former Chicago transplant. Reach her at summer@talkingpointsmemo.com
