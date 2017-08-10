Two Key UN Aides To Haley Resign Amid Growing Tensions With North Korea

Amid growing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, two key aides to Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley have resigned.

Haley tweeted on Wednesday night that Communications Director Jonathan Wachtel and Chief Of Staff Steven Groves were leaving due to “family concerns.”

Thanks for your concern.Both Jonathan&Steve have recently encountered family concerns.They will always be a part of the team & dear friends. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) August 10, 2017

Two people with contacts inside the U.S. Mission to the United Nations confirmed the resignations to Politico, although an exact date for when the resignations will take effect is unclear. The resignations were first reported by journalist Laura Rozen.

Before joining Haley’s staff, Groves served as a research fellow at the conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation, while Wachtel reported on the UN for Fox News.

Politico also reported that “despite his conservative bona fides, Groves never really broke into Haley’s inner circle.” Groves argued for the U.S. to end relations with the UN Human Rights Council over its criticism of Israel and should pull out of the Paris Climate Accord.

Haley recently oversaw the passage of a UN Security Council resolution imposing new sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear program.