TPM News

Ex-South Carolina Police Officer To Plead Guilty In Fatal Shooting Of Walter Scott

PIN-IT
Grace Beahm/Pool The Post And Courier
By Meg Kinnard Published May 2, 2017 10:24 am
Views

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former South Carolina police officer is pleading guilty to violating the civil rights of an unarmed black motorist he shot and killed as the man ran from a 2015 traffic stop, according to a copy of the plea agreement obtained by The Associated Press.

The 13-page document also notes that as part of the deal, state prosecutors are dropping a pending murder charge against Michael Slager, effectively bringing to a close both parallel cases against the former North Charleston police officer.

Slager, 35, had been scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday for motions ahead of his federal trial planned for later this month in the April 2015 death of Walter Scott.

A bystander captured Scott’s shooting on cellphone video, which was viewed millions of times. The 50-year-old motorist was running from Slager following a traffic stop when the two men struggled over Slager’s Taser before the officer shot at Scott eight times, hitting him with five bullets in the back.

Despite failing to secure a conviction against Slager last year when his murder trial ended in a hung jury, state prosecutors had been planning to retry him later this year. The deal, which also drops the two remaining federal charges against Slager, drops his pending murder charge.

Slager could face a possible life sentence when he’s sentenced by a federal judge. That hearing will likely come after federal officials spend several weeks preparing a presentencing report.

___

Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP . Read more of her work at https://apnews.com/search/meg%20kinnard .

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Mulvaney: WH Has 'Not Made Any Decision' On Paying O'Care Subsidies 6 minutes ago

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said Tuesday that President Donald Trump had not...

McConnell Rejects Trump Proposal: ‘No, It Isn’t' Time To Change Filibuster Rules 7 minutes ago

Tierney Sneed contributed reporting. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday threw cold...

Mulvaney: A ‘Good Shutdown’ Would Prove Trump's Point About Dysfunction 34 minutes ago

The White House budget director on Monday threatened Democrats with a government shutdown if they...

NYT: Ivanka Visibly Upset When Trump Didn't Want To Apologize For Vulgar Tape 39 minutes ago

Ivanka Trump pleaded with her father to issue a vigorous, sincere apology for his...

House Dems Urge Trump To Oust Gorka Over Ties To Far-Right Hungarian Groups 43 minutes ago

Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday sought to capitalize on a flood of reports suggesting that...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Kristin Salaky
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
Developer
Matt Fortuna
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.