Crosby: Nugent’s Talent, Not Politics, ‘Isn’t Good Enough’ For Rock Hall Honor

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
By Associated Press Published August 15, 2017 3:27 pm
David Crosby says fellow rocker Ted Nugent has been kept out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because he’s not good enough, not because of his politics.

Crosby responded to a fan’s question about whether political correctness kept Nugent out of the Hall by saying Monday on Twitter that Nugent “just isn’t good enough.” He also used an expletive to describe Nugent.

Nugent told Albany, New York, radio station WQBK-FM last week he hasn’t been inducted into the Cleveland-based Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because of his support for gun rights and his membership on the National Rifle Association’s board of directors. The outspoken Nugent was a fierce critic of former President Barack Obama’s gun control efforts and said at a 2012 NRA gathering that he’d be dead or in jail if Obama was re-elected.

Crosby has been inducted into the Hall twice for his membership in The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

Nugent’s biggest hit is “Cat Scratch Fever,” which peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard chart in 1977.

