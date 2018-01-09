TPM News

Christie To Deliver Final State Of The State Address Tuesday Afternoon

on December 4, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By Associated Press Published January 9, 2018
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to deliver his final state of the state address.

The Republican governor will address the Democratic-led Legislature on Tuesday afternoon at the Statehouse.

Christie will be turning over state government control to Democratic Gov.-elect Phil Murphy, who takes office on Jan. 16.

Christie’s two terms come to a close after he first won election in 2009 before cruising to re-election in 2013.

Over eight years, Christie oversaw a pension overhaul, secured a multibillion-dollar transportation program financed by a higher gas tax though offset by other cuts and invested millions of dollars in fighting the opioid crisis.

He leaves office with a low approval rating after a failed presidential run and the so-called Bridgegate scandal.

