Report: Trump Aides Organized A Twitter ‘Intervention’ To Push For Tweet Restraint

President Donald Trump’s aides organized an “intervention” to urge the tweet-happy President to exercise restraint in posting, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Aides warned the President that certain posts on Twitter could “paint him into a corner” in legal and political terms, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an unnamed official.

In November 2016, the New York Times reported that aides mounted a similar effort to moderate Trump’s posting habits, and “wrested away” his Twitter account in a last-ditch effort to rehabilitate the candidate’s image.

While Trump has been notably quiet on Twitter in the past week, his administration has already suffered several self-inflicted wounds in 140 characters or fewer.

In March, he claimed — without offering any evidence to support the allegation — that President Barack Obama was “wire tapping” his phones at Trump Tower ahead of the November election. Two months later, Trump abruptly ended an interview when asked about the still-unsubstantiated allegation.

And most recently, Trump suggested that he recorded conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.

“James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!” the President tweeted, sparking calls for the White House to turn over any recordings.