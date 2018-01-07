TPM Livewire

Wolff: The 25th Amendment Is ‘Alive Every Day’ In Trump’s Administration

Published January 7, 2018

Michael Wolff, the author of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” a book which has since drawn its eponymous response from its equally eponymous subject, on Sunday said that President Donald Trump’s administration is constantly aware of the 25th Amendment.

On NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Wolff said that staff members brought up the 25th Amendment, which allows for the president’s removal from office if he is unable to do his job, “all the time.”

“Actually, they would say, sort of in the mid-period, ‘We’re not at a 25th Amendment level yet,'” Wolff said. “And then this went on: ‘Okay, this is a little 25th Amendment.’ The 25th Amendment is a concept that is alive every day in the White House.”

Asked whether he violated journalistic off-the-record agreements with sources quoted or cited in his book, Wolff said, “I did not. I absolutely did not.”

With regard to his access to members of Trump’s administration, Wolff said, “I literally kind of knocked on the door and said ‘Can I come in?” and they said, ‘Okay’. And I came in. I sat on the couch.”

Wolff said he “went into this with absolutely no agenda whatsoever.”

“I tried to be inobtrusive,” he said. “My goal was to keep going until somebody said, ‘Go away.'”

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

