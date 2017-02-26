Send Comments & News Tips
Sections
Published Since 2000

TPM livewire

Father Of SEAL Killed In Yemen To Trump: 'Don’t Hide Behind My Son’s Death'

PIN-IT
Comments
Bookmark
Evan Vucci
ByEsme CribbPublishedFebruary 26, 2017, 9:51 AM EDT

The father of a U.S. commando killed during the first counter-terrorism operation of President Donald Trump's term in office said Friday that Trump shouldn't "hide behind" his son's death to avoid an investigation into the mission.

"Don’t hide behind my son’s death to prevent an investigation," William Owens, the father of Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, said in an interview with the Miami Herald. "The government owes my son an investigation."

William "Ryan" Owens died Jan. 28 of wounds sustained during a raid on an al-Qaida base in Yemen. Trump traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware in February to join Owens' family and meet his remains.

"I told them I don’t want to meet the President," William Owens said, as quoted by the Miami Herald. "I told them I didn’t want to make a scene about it, but my conscience wouldn’t let me talk to him."

He questioned the decision to launch the raid.

"Why at this time did there have to be this stupid mission when it wasn’t even barely a week into his administration? Why?" Owens said. "All of a sudden we had to make this grand display?"

According to the Miami Herald, Trump met with other family members in a separate room of the facility at Dover Air Force Base.

Owens, who said he didn't vote for Trump, said he would "like some answers."

"I don’t want anybody to think I have an agenda, because I don’t," he said. "I just want the truth."

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said earlier in February that anybody questioning the success of the raid was doing "a disservice to the life of Chief Ryan Owens."

"I think anybody who undermines the success of that raid owes an apology," he said.

"Is that your message to Senator John McCain?" NBC News' Kristen Welker pressed. "He's called it a failure."

"That's my message to anybody who says that," Spicer replied. "I don't know how much more clearer I can be."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
Comments

LiveWire

Marco Rubio Complains That People 'Heckle And Scream' At Town Halls a few seconds ago

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said Sunday that he decided not to hold town halls...

Dozens Of Headstones Broken, Overturned At Jewish Cemetery In PA about an hour ago

Dozens of headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Pennsylvania were broken and overturned in...

Politico: Spicer Cracks Down On Leaks, Puts Staff Through 'Phone Check' about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer cracked down on leaks from his own office...

WH Spox: 'I Would Imagine' Trump Would Support Probe Into Yemen Raid about 4 hours ago

A White House spokesperson said Sunday that President Donald Trump would likely "be supportive"...

Chris Christie Says White House Contact With FBI Was Result Of 'Learning Curve' about 5 hours ago

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said Sunday that members of President Donald Trump's...

Most Popular

    The Hive

    TOP DISCUSSIONS
    COMMENTS
    Editor & Publisher
    Josh Marshall
    Managing Editor
    David Kurtz
    Senior Editor
    Catherine Thompson
    News Editor
    David Taintor
    Reporters
    Tierney Sneed
    Allegra Kirkland
    Alice Ollstein
    Newswriters
    Esme Cribb
    Caitlin Mac Neal
    Matt Shuham
    Editor-at-Large
    John B. Judis
    Front Page Editor
    Kristin Salaky
    Publishing Fellow
    Annie Rees
    General Manager & General Counsel
    Millet Israeli
    Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
    Will Johnson
    Director of Product & Creative Development
    Derick Dirmaier
    Executive Publisher
    Joe Ragazzo
    Account and Product Manager
    Gayatri Surendranathan
    Director of Technology
    Matthew Wozniak
    Developer
    Matt Fortuna
    Designer
    Christine Frapech
    Publishing Associate
    Jackie Wilhelm
    @ 2016 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.