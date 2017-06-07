TPM Livewire

For Second Day, White House Won’t Say Sessions Has Trump’s Confidence

PIN-IT
Attorney General Jeff Sessions, right, accompanied by White House press secretary Sean Spicer, left, talks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House, Monday, March 27, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published June 7, 2017 4:18 pm

The White House on Wednesday refused again to say whether the attorney general had the confidence of the President.

“I haven’t had a chance to have an extensive conversation with him today, but I certainly plan to ask him that,” deputy White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said, asked about Trump’s confidence in Sessions.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer similarly refused to say whether Sessions had Trump’s confidence, an ominous sign in light of reports that Trump is still fuming at Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian meddling into the 2016 election.

The New York Times reported Monday that Trump tied Sessions’ recusal to Robert Mueller’s appointment as special counsel in charge of the investigation.

Several outlets corroborated the Times’ reporting. The President also lashed out at the Justice Department this week over his revised travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries, which is currently tied up in court.

Citing multiple unnamed sources, ABC News reported Tuesday night that the tension between Trump and Sessions had gotten so bad that Sessions at one point had offered to resign.

White House aide Kellyanne Conway said Wednesday that Trump “has confidence in the people who work for him” — though she expressed a similar sentiment about ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in February, just hours before Flynn was forced to resign.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Ryan's Spin: Nothing We Haven't Heard Before In Comey's Released Testimony about 3 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Wednesday tried to play down fired FBI Director James Comey’s...

Trump Lawyer Says President 'Totally Vindicated' By Comey Testimony about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer on Wednesday responded to fired FBI Director James Comey’s...

RNC Tries To Spin Comey Testimony: This Proves Trump Right! about 6 hours ago

The Republican National Committee on Wednesday tried to spin fired FBI Director James Comey’s prepared remarks...

For Second Day, White House Won't Say Sessions Has Trump's Confidence about 6 hours ago

The White House on Wednesday refused again to say whether the attorney general had...

White House: Timing Of Released Comey Testimony Is 'A Little Bit Interesting' about 6 hours ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday appeared to question the timing...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.