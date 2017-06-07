TPM Livewire

Conway Says Trump ‘Has Confidence’ In His Staff Amid Reports Of Sessions Rift

Published June 7, 2017 11:44 am

Top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday said President Donald Trump “has confidence” in his employees, despite several reports that Trump has increasingly fallen out with Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Conway told Axios that Trump “has confidence in the people who work for him” and dismissed unspecified reports about the rising and falling fortunes of various White House staffers.

“I disagree with that premise completely,” Conway said. “All of those people who you said are in the dog house… are still in this moment at the White House.”

ABC News reported late Tuesday that Sessions offered to resign amid rising tensions with Trump, who is still fuming about Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the investigation into possible collusion between members of Trump’s campaign and Russian officials.

CNN, the Washington Post and Politico also reported that the relationship between Trump and Sessions has grown increasingly acrimonious.

Conway’s expression of confidence may not actually mean much for Sessions’ job security. In February, she said Trump had “full confidence” in Michael Flynn, then national security adviser, amid increasing scrutiny of Flynn’s contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the United States. Hours later, Flynn was out.

Trump on Wednesday morning ignored questions from reporters about whether he has confidence in Sessions, according to a pool report. He simply mouthed “Thank you” in response.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
